Deportation of the Meskhetian Turks

On November 14, 1944, over 92,000 Ahiska Turks, also known as Meskhetian Turks, were forcefully deported from their homeland in the Meskheti region of Georgia by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Today, around half a million Ahiska Turks are still subjected to the pain of exile, scattered across Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the US and Ukraine.