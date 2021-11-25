WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraq sends planes to Belarus to bring home hundreds of migrants
Iraqis are returning home on voluntary repatriation flights from Belarus, where thousands of people have camped on the border hoping to enter the EU.
Iraq sends planes to Belarus to bring home hundreds of migrants
On November 18, a total of 431 Iraqis were flown back home from Belarus. / AA
November 25, 2021

Two Iraqi planes have taken off for Belarus in order to repatriate more than 600 Iraqis stuck on the ex-Soviet state's border with Poland.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed al Sahaf said a total of 617 people would be repatriated, the official Iraqi news agency reported on Thursday. 

The first plane was due to land in Erbil in northern Iraq after midnight, said Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations in the Kurdish Regional Government.

Hundreds of Iraqis, most of them Kurds, returned home last week on a voluntary repatriation flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the border for weeks hoping to enter the European Union.

On November 18, a total of 431 Iraqis were flown back home from Belarus, many returning with mixed feelings.

READ MORE: HRW: Belarus, Poland committed serious human rights violations at border

Pushing migrants back

Most said they had spent their savings, sold valuables and even took loans to escape economic hardship in Iraq and start a new life in the EU, but they never made it across the border.

The West accuses Belarus of bringing in would-be migrants – mostly from the Middle East – under the false pretence that they will be to cross into EU members Poland and Lithuania.

Belarus has denied the claim and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants.

Aid groups say at least 11 migrants have died on both sides of the border since the crisis began in the summer, and have criticised the Polish government over its policy of pushing migrants back.

READ MORE: Poland accuses Belarus forces of helping hundreds of migrants cross border

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us