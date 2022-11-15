Zelenskyy says fierce battles ongoing as Ukraine pushes back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the newly liberated city of Kherson marks the beginning of the end of the war with Russia. But he's warned of a "long and difficult path" ahead. Zelenskyy has thanked NATO and other allies for providing long-range artillery systems. On Sunday, Kiev accused Moscow of 400 war crimes uncovered in the southern city of Kherson, abandoned by Russian forces. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.