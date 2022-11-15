November 15, 2022
World population hits the 8B mark. How will it impact climate and food crisis?
The global population has just hit 8B. The number will only increase in the next few decades, albeit at a slower pace. Peter Alexander from the University of Edinburgh discusses how the climate crisis and food insecurity are going to impact this growth in population. #Population #Foodcrisis #Climatechange
