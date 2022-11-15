Will Germany ever learn?

A visit by the German Chancellor to Beijing has highlighted one glaring fact above all others - Europe can’t make up its mind over what to do about China. There is no united position. Last month European Union leaders held a three-hour-long conversation in Brussels, with each taking to the floor to express their concern about the dangers of becoming reliant on China’s money. Yet just weeks later Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing with a group of industrialists, ready to do business. Guests: Klaus Larres Professor of History and International Affairs, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Michele Geraci Economist at New York University Shanghai and former Under Secretary of State for Commerce at Italian Government Bulent Gokay Professor of International Relations at Keele University