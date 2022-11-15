WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Germany ever learn?
A visit by the German Chancellor to Beijing has highlighted one glaring fact above all others - Europe can’t make up its mind over what to do about China. There is no united position. Last month European Union leaders held a three-hour-long conversation in Brussels, with each taking to the floor to express their concern about the dangers of becoming reliant on China’s money. Yet just weeks later Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing with a group of industrialists, ready to do business. Guests: Klaus Larres Professor of History and International Affairs, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Michele Geraci Economist at New York University Shanghai and former Under Secretary of State for Commerce at Italian Government Bulent Gokay Professor of International Relations at Keele University
Will Germany ever learn?
November 15, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us