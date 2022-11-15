Albania rocked by protests as thousands seek asylum in UK to escape poverty

Tens of thousands of Albanians have joined protests in the capital Tirana against corruption and rising poverty following Russia's attack on Ukraine. Prices in Albania have spiked eight percent this year, especially for basic foods and fuel. Protesters also blamed Edi Rama's government for the rising number of Albanians leaving the country for a better life. Meanwhile, British officials have recently said that Albanians are behind the surge of migrants crossing the English Channel and that some of them are involved in organised crime. Many Albanians leaving their countries in search of a better life have ended up settling in the UK. They account for 12,000 of the record 40,000 migrants who have arrived in the country this year alone. At the end of October, British Home Secretary Suella Braverman called Albanians seeking asylum in the UK an invasion. Several thousand Albanians living and working legally in Britain took to the streets of London to protest the remarks and the language used against them.