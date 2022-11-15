WORLD
Slovenia’s first female president says she will focus on regional issues
Natasa Pirc Musar, an independent candidate has won the second round of the presidential election to become Slovenia's first ever female head of state. Pirc Musar secured around 54 percent of votes, defeating her right-wing rival and former foreign minister Andze Logar. Pirc Musar is a former presenter who went on to become a prominent lawyer and represented former US first lady Melania Trump. By electing an independent candidate backed by Barut Pahor's centre-left government, Slovenia has once again shown that it's moving away from its conservative past. The president-elect will replace Pahor who completed his two five-year terms in office. Pirc Musar has vowed to bridge the deep left-right divide in Slovenia and reiterated her support for Western Balkan countries' accession to the EU. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 15, 2022
