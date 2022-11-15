WORLD
1 MIN READ
World population hits the 8 billion mark
Everyone meet Vinice Mabansag - the baby girl was born in Manila at 1:29 am, local time. Just as importantly the UN has chosen her to symbolically represent the world reaching a population of eight billion people. The figure is an astonishing milestone and one that will have repercussions for the entire world. The clock is keeping track of births and deaths, and shows how the population is growing. According to the UN the eight billionth person was born on Tuesday and the population is now three the size it was in 1950. But conversely, the rate of growth has slowed down because fewer people are being born. Sarah Morice reports now on the falling birth rate in Europe.
World population hits the 8 billion mark
November 15, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us