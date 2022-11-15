November 15, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands displaced in DRC as M23 rebels near key city of Goma
Thousands of people have been displaced in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after fresh fighting between government forces and M23 rebels. The clashes broke out after a week of relative calm. The violence has caused a diplomatic rift between the DRC and neighbouring Rwanda, which is accused of backing the rebel group. Shoaib Hassan reports.
Thousands displaced in DRC as M23 rebels near key city of Goma
Explore