Shares in tech companies continue plunging amid shrinking ad revenues

Some Big Tech companies like Meta and Alphabet have recovered their recent losses off the back of the US October inflation report that showed consumer prices were cooling off faster than expected. The industry's biggest names reported disappointing results, leading to a sharp fall in stock prices and mass layoffs. Is the worst over for tech or do they have further to fall? Tayyibe Aydin takes a look.