More than $200B wiped from crypto market last week

One reason Apple has been spared from the slump is because it doesn't rely on ads. The decline of other Silicon Valley giants is partly due to crypto ads drying up. The cryptocurrency market was worth an eye-watering $3T just one year ago. Crypto's global market cap is now less than $900B. We discussed this further with crypto market analyst Jessica Walker, who's also Chief Marketing Officer at the fintech company, Fluid Finance. #Cryptocurrency #AdRevenues #JessicaWalker