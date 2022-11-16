Former US president Trump seeks White House again amid legal probes

The former US president Donald Trump has announced that he's running for the White House again in 2024. The 76-year-old made the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, saying he 'will ensure' current president Joe Biden does not get 'four more years' in office. Spokesperson for Democrats Abroad Belgium Robin de Wouter weighs in. #Trump #Biden #USPresidency