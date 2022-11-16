November 16, 2022
Was the missile strike on Poland deliberate or accidental?
At least two people were killed in a missile strike in eastern Poland, not far from the Ukrainian border. Russia denies carrying out the attack on the NATO member. Melvyn Levitsky, professor of international policy and practice at the University of Michigan, and a former US ambassador, explains whether this attack was a stray or deliberate. #PolandMissileStrike #Russia #Ukraine
