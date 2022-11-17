Republicans in Limbo| Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As Donald Trump announced that he is running for president in 2024, the Republican leadership in the US Congress continued to grapple with the results of the midterm elections —with Democrats retaining control of the Senate and Republicans expected to gain a very slim majority in the House of Representatives. While some Republicans blamed Trump for their poor performance in the midterms, the former president refused to accept any responsibility and vowed to “make America great and glorious again”.