Israel hints at stepping up confrontations with Iran amid nuclear talks
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reasserted Israel's autonomy to take action against its arch-foe, adding that his country is "not a party to" or "obligated" by the Iran nuclear deal.
Stopping short of explicitly threatening war, Bennett said cyber-technologies and what he deemed Israel's advantages as a democracy and international support could be brought to bear. / AFP
November 23, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has signalled readiness to step up confrontation with Iran and reiterated that his country would not be bound by any new Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.

While his government has previously said it would be open to a new nuclear deal with tougher restrictions on Iran, Bennett on Tuesday reasserted Israel's autonomy to take action against its arch-foe.

"We face complicated times. It is possible that there will be disputes with the best of our friends," he told a televised conference hosted by Reichman University.

"In any event, even if there is a return to a deal, Israel is of course not a party to the deal and Israel is not obligated by the deal."

Stopping short of explicitly threatening war, Bennett said cyber-technologies and what he deemed Israel's advantages as a democracy and international support could be brought to bear.

"Iran is much more vulnerable than is commonly thought," he said.

READ MORE: Israel readies for attacks on Iran nuclear facilities

Ahead of nuclear talks

Bennett voiced frustration with what he described as Israel's smaller-scale clashes with Iranian guerrilla allies.

"The Iranians have encircled the State of Israel with missiles while they sit safely in Tehran," he said.

"To chase the terrorist du jour sent by the (Iranian covert) Qods Force does not pay off anymore. We must go for the dispatcher."

Bennett, who took power in June, described Iran in a speech as being at "the most advanced stage of its nuclear programme".

Indirect negotiations will begin on November 29 about reviving the 2015 deal deeming it insufficient to shut down projects with bomb-making potential — a view shared by the Israelis.

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear arms, has since the US walkout breached the deal with expanded uranium enrichment.

READ MORE: US warns Israel against 'counterproductive' attacks on Iran nuclear sites

SOURCE:Reuters
