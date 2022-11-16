WORLD
1 MIN READ
Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024
Only one US president has ever made a successful return to the White House after losing a contest for re-election. Donald Trump is trying to become the second. He's put his bid in early and launched his official 2024 presidential run, aiming to steal a march on any Republican rivals. He's continuing to mount attacks on the integrity of the US voting system, despite the midterms proving that most voters aren't buying it. As Liz Maddock reports, Trump has a long time and a long road to cement his control over the Party. #donaldtrump #2024election
November 16, 2022
