WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan expects grain deal to be extended
The G20 summit in Bali has ended. The Turkish president has told fellow leaders he believes the Ukraine grain deal will be renewed. It's due to run out on Saturday - and there had been concerns Russia would not sign up again. But as our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Bali, the Ukraine conflict overshadowed the summit - and Türkiye is once again trying to mediate.
Turkish President Erdogan expects grain deal to be extended
November 16, 2022
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us