November 16, 2022
Solidarity march held on Istanbul's Istiklal Street
Hundreds of people have been staging a march in Türkiye's largest city in a demonstration of solidarity against terrorism. The event in Istanbul's Istiklal Street follows an attack on the busy shopping area in which six people were killed. The march also brought together religious leaders of different communities, diplomats and NGOs. Kubra Akkoc reports from Istanbul.
