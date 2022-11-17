BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
FTX investors write down assets after bankruptcy declaration
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275M in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX. FTX's other backers such as SoftBank Group's Vision Fund and crypto-focused hedge fund Sequoia Capital have also marked down their investment to zero after FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy. We spoke to Susannah Streeter, who is investment analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in the UK. #FTX #Temasek #SoftBank
FTX investors write down assets after bankruptcy declaration
November 17, 2022
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us