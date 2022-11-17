November 17, 2022
Will NATO get involved in the Ukraine conflict after Poland missile attack?
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Tuesday's blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile fired in response to Russian bombardment. Greg Simons from Uppsala University discusses the possibility of the western alliance getting more directly involved in the conflict after the incident in Poland. #NATO #5article #Poland
