November 17, 2022
What does Republican control of the House mean for Biden?
Republican lawmakers have taken control of the lower chamber of Congress. While Democrats still hold a majority in the Senate, they lost key House races in New York, Florida and other states by slim margins. David Dunn from the University of Birmingham explains how this could impact the remainder of Biden’s presidency. #Republican #Democrats #Congress
