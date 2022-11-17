Brazil's Lula slams outgoing government's 'environmental crimes'

Brazil's incoming President Lula Da Silva has vowed to undo what he called the environmental destruction caused by the current president Jair Bolsonaro. Lula has pledged to work towards zero deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, and called for his country to host the 2025 climate talks in the Amazon region. Vinicius Mariano de Carvalho from King’s Brazil Institute unpacks how the Amazon has been impacted by Bolsonaro’s policy. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #Rainforest