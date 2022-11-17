WORLD
Will Iran's death sentences affect the anti-government protests?
Five protestors in Iran have been sentenced to death and thousands are still being held in detention; much of the world is outraged by Iran's brutal crackdown on demonstrators. In the first part of our show, we discuss whether protestors continuing bravery could lead to any change. In the second part of our show, we tackle issues of population growth as the world reaches an alarming milestone - 8 billion. Guests: Shahriar Ahy Senior Adviser to the Iran Transition Council Robin Maynard Population Matters Director Max Lawson Head of Inequality Policy and Advocacy at Oxfam
November 17, 2022
