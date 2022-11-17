BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Family builds floating farm to reduce agricultural emissions
How to feed the world without killing the planet has once again been at the centre of discussions at COP27 in Egypt. As we run out of arable land and battle agricultural emissions, a family in the Netherlands is offering a solution to both problems. It has built a floating dairy farm in Rotterdam Harbour. Our correspondent Sarah Morice has been to visit and she assures us the cows don't get sea sick.
Family builds floating farm to reduce agricultural emissions
November 17, 2022
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us