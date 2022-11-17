November 17, 2022
Ukraine says gas plant hit in renewed Russian air strikes
Russia has launched a fresh wave of attacks across Ukraine, hitting targets in numerous cities including Lviv, and the capital Kiev. Officials there say Moscow wants to destroy the critical energy infrastructure, as Ukrainians brace for the hardest winter. David Marples from the University of Alberta in Canada explains Moscow’s end game. #Ukraine #Dnipro #Russianstrikes
