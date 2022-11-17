Libyan foreign ministry recalls its ambassador from Athens

Libyan foreign ministry has recalled its ambassador to Greece and summoned his counterpart in Tripoli. . The move came after Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias abandoned his visit to Tripoli to avoid being welcomed by the top diplomat of a government allied with Türkiye. Zuhal Mert Uzuner from Marmara University has more. #Greece #Libya #NikosDendias