Sweden Fulfils Turkish Demands By Amending Constitution to Change Anti-Terror Laws
It was an overwhelming vote in favor of amending Sweden's constitution that will allow the country to toughen its anti-terror laws. The changes were a key demand from Türkiye, for it to approve Sweden's bid to join the NATO alliance. After Russia launched its attack on Ukraine back in late February, Sweden and Finland dropped their decades of neutrality to apply to join NATO. But Türkiye, who has long accused both countries, particularly Sweden, of harboring and allowing terror groups to operate on their territory. As a NATO member, Türkiye said it would veto the Scandinavian countries' bid to join the alliance, if they didn't crack down on terror groups like the PKK. That change came on Wednesday, after passing in the Swedish parliament with 278 votes. The amendment caps off pledges made by Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kirstersson, during his meeting with President Erdogan in Ankara last week, to take a firmer stance on fighting terrorism. So what will this new anti-terror law entail and will Sweden's' government be able to crack down on groups with the constitutional changes? Guests: Gunilla Von Hall Foreign Correspondent at Svenska Dagbladet Mehmet Celik Editor Coordinator at Daily Sabah
November 20, 2022
