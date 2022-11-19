November 19, 2022
China reported over 24,000 new coronavirus infections
China has reported more than 24 thousand new coronavirus infections. Officials say the overall numbers appear to be decreasing, after the government re-imposed a strict zero-COVID policy a few months ago. Some restaurants and other businesses in Beijing have been forced to close over the weekend, and authorities urged residents to stay home. Aksel Zaimovic reports.
