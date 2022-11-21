Leaders of top 20 biggest economies meet in Indonesia

G20 Summit took place on the Indonesian island of Bali last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to skip the proceedings that were inevitably dominated by the war he started in Ukraine, and the global crises that have arisen from it. The summit ended with a joint declaration in which most members "strongly condemned" the Russia Ukraine conflict. It's a crisis other leaders blame for making the state of the global economy worse. Leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the global transition to sustainable energy, saying they want to "pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more on this, we were joined by Taha Meli Arvas in the studio. #G20 #RussiaAttacksUkraine #Sustainability