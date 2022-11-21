BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Leaders of top 20 biggest economies meet in Indonesia
G20 Summit took place on the Indonesian island of Bali last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to skip the proceedings that were inevitably dominated by the war he started in Ukraine, and the global crises that have arisen from it. The summit ended with a joint declaration in which most members "strongly condemned" the Russia Ukraine conflict. It's a crisis other leaders blame for making the state of the global economy worse. Leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the global transition to sustainable energy, saying they want to "pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to under 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more on this, we were joined by Taha Meli Arvas in the studio. #G20 #RussiaAttacksUkraine #Sustainability
Leaders of top 20 biggest economies meet in Indonesia
November 21, 2022
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Pyongyang supplied Moscow with massive stockpile of artillery rounds: Seoul
US may deport migrants to third countries with just six hours' notice: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us