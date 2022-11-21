November 21, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Qatar ready for World Cup 2022 after years of preparations
Qatar is keeping its eye on the ball as it welcomes hundreds of thousands of football lovers from across the globe. After years of preparation and hundreds of billions of dollars in spending, the gas-rich Gulf nation is now hoping to reap the benefits of hosting the prestigious FIFA World Cup. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Qatar2022 #WorldCup #FIFA
