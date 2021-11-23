WORLD
Saudi-led Yemen coalition 'targets' Houthi missile site in Sanaa
Riyadh-led military alliance says its air strikes hit "legitimate" Houthi military sites in densely populated capital.
Houthi supporters rally to demand an end to the US support to the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen, on November 22, 2021. / Reuters
November 23, 2021

Violent explosions have rocked the northern neighbourhoods of Yemen's Sanaa city following raids by the Saudi-led coalition, according to residents.

Ahead of Tuesday's strikes, the coalition said it was launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in the highly condensed capital, and asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.

The raids targeted two military sites, residents told Reuters news agency.

Houthi rebels acknowledged raids on a district of northern Sanaa without providing details of casualties or damage.

The coalition added that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.

Drone attacks in Saudi

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi Arabian cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

Proxy war?

The conflict, seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been in a military stalemate for years. 

The Houthis are pressing an offensive in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold, as well as in other areas in Yemen. 

SOURCE:Reuters
