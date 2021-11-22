US has warned Israel that their attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are counterproductive and have caused Tehran to build better machines that can enrich uranium more rapidly.

American officials told their Israeli counterparts that the attacks "may be tactically satisfying, but they are ultimately counterproductive," reported the The New York Times on Monday.

The Times cited several officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions. One senior official called it 'Tehran’s build back better plan.'

The US also said the attacks escalate tensions between Iran and the West ahead of important nuclear talks on November 29, crippling efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, Israeli officials waved off the warning, saying they have no intention of letting up.

In the last 20 months, US officials said Israel has carried out four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The Israeli attacks aim to destroy Iranian centrifuges that produce nuclear fuel and ruin Tehran's possible plans of building a bomb.

However, shortly after these attacks, Iranians have been able to get their facilities back online and rebuild the damaged machines with newer and more efficient parts.

"When a plant that made key centrifuge parts suffered what looked like a crippling explosion in late spring, destroying much of the parts inventory and the cameras and sensors installed by international inspectors, production resumed by late summer," said the Times report.

The report also warned that Iran may be just weeks away from creating a nuclear bomb, an allegation Tehran denies.

