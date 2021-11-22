WORLD
3 MIN READ
US warns Israel against 'counterproductive' attacks on Iran nuclear sites
US officials told their Israeli counterparts that the attacks on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities 'may only be encouraging a sped-up rebuilding' of the programs.
US warns Israel against 'counterproductive' attacks on Iran nuclear sites
In the last 20 months, US officials said Israel has carried out four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. / Reuters Archive
November 22, 2021

US has warned Israel that their attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are counterproductive and have caused Tehran to build better machines that can enrich uranium more rapidly.

American officials told their Israeli counterparts that the attacks "may be tactically satisfying, but they are ultimately counterproductive," reported the The New York Times on Monday.

The Times cited several officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions. One senior official called it 'Tehran’s build back better plan.'

The US also said the attacks escalate tensions between Iran and the West ahead of important nuclear talks on November 29, crippling efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, Israeli officials waved off the warning, saying they have no intention of letting up.

READ MORE: Is a restoration of the Iran nuclear deal becoming increasingly unlikely?

'Tehran’s build back better plan'

In the last 20 months, US officials said Israel has carried out four explosions at Iranian nuclear facilities and assassinated Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. 

The Israeli attacks aim to destroy Iranian centrifuges that produce nuclear fuel and ruin Tehran's possible plans of building a bomb.

However, shortly after these attacks, Iranians have been able to get their facilities back online and rebuild the damaged machines with newer and more efficient parts.

"When a plant that made key centrifuge parts suffered what looked like a crippling explosion in late spring, destroying much of the parts inventory and the cameras and sensors installed by international inspectors, production resumed by late summer," said the Times report.

The report also warned that Iran may be just weeks away from creating a nuclear bomb, an allegation Tehran denies.

READ MORE: The Iran nuclear deal may soon become Biden’s second major failure

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us