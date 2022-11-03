November 3, 2022
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from power grid
Ukraine's Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant has been disconnected from the power grid. According to authorities in Kiev, Russian shelling damaged the remaining high voltage lines, leaving it with just diesel generators. Iuliia Osmolovska from the Eastern Europe Security Institute discusses whether a nuclear disaster could be averted by this move. #Zaporizhzia #Russia #Ukraine
