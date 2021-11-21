TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey slams Greece’s attempt to push back migrant boats in Aegean sea
"Humanity is once again trampled in the Aegean," says Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay after footage revealed that the Greek coast guard had opened fire on a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters.
Turkey slams Greece’s attempt to push back migrant boats in Aegean sea
Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates international law. / AFP
November 21, 2021

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay has slammed Greek forces after footage emerged showing irregular migrants, including women and children, being pushed back dangerously.

Oktay tweeted a video on Sunday showing Greek coast guard opening fire on migrants and pushing a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters, creating turbulence around the boat.

“Humanity is once again trampled in the Aegean! Shame on you!” wrote Vice President Oktay.

READ MORE: Humanitarian activists to face charges in Greece for helping refugees

Recalling his meeting with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas on Saturday, Oktay wrote that he conveyed expectations that Greece's inhumane pushbacks are unacceptable and that Frontex and the Greek authorities fulfill their responsibilities.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish National Defence Ministry shared a video with Anadolu Agency of Greek Coast Guards pointing guns at refugees, battering and pushing them into Turkish territorial waters.

Sinking migrants

Footage captured at different times shows that Greek forces pushed back irregular migrants, including women and children.

The coast guards can be seen clearly in the footage dragging migrants’ boats into Turkish territorial waters.

The Greek forces also used dangerous manoeuvres and attempted to sink the migrant boat to prevent it from passing.

The footage also includes moments during which Greek forces opened fire in the air and around the boat.

READ MORE: Greece adopts 'brutality against asylum seekers' as policy

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us