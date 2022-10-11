October 11, 2022
Cavusoglu criticised Greece for rejecting Türkiye's multi-sector memorandum with Libya
Türkiye and Libya signed a multi-sector memorandum in Tripoli last week, allowing for gas and oil exploration in Libyan territorial waters and lands. As the deal was being brokered, the foreign ministers of Greece and Egypt met in Cairo, agreeing to reject any deal. Sena Saylan reports.
