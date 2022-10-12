October 12, 2022
WORLD
Israel, Lebanon sign landmark maritime deal
Israel and Lebanon have finally reached an historic agreement to end a long-running maritime dispute in the Mediterranean Sea. The US-brokered deal is the first between the two countries which are technically still at war. It's a major boost for crisis-stricken Lebanon, as it paves the way for oil and gas exploration. Priyanka Navani has more from Beirut and Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has more from West Jerusalem.
