October 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia media: Five blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson
Russian media is reporting that five blasts have been heard in the Moscow-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine. Russia has ramped up shelling across Ukraine since a key bridge linking it to Crimea was partly destroyed on Saturday. Former US Army Europe Commander Ben Hodges weighs in on the latest round of attacks. #Kherson #NovaKakhovka #Russia
Russia media: Five blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson
Explore