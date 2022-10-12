West concerned about possible Russian nuclear weapon attacks

There are growing concerns in the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make good on his promise to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory. The fears are that he could use a small or tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. US President Joe Biden warned that it could lead to an 'Armageddon'. Paul Dorfman from the University of Sussex weighs in on whether Putin is likely to resort to this move. #Ukrainewar #Russianuclear #Putin