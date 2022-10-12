October 12, 2022
What impact did the six-month truce in Yemen have?
A six-month ceasefire between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition has expired, and attempts to extend the truce have failed. Hassan el Tayyab, the director for Middle East Policy at Friends Committee on National, discusses how the break in fighting was able to affect the humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. #Yemen #ceasefire #Houthis
