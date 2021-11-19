WORLD
US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths
The jury deliberated for four days before delivering a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.
Rittenhouse, who claimed the shootings were self-defence, sobbed as the verdict was read and sank into his chair. / AP
November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot and killed two men and wounded another during protests against police brutality and riots in Wisconsin last year, has been acquitted of all charges.

A jury found on Friday Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shootings that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse, who claimed the shootings were self-defence, sobbed as the verdict was read and sank into his chair. He rushed out of the courtroom after the jury was dismissed.

Rittenhouse testified during the two-week trial that he shot the three men with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle after being attacked.

Prosecutors dismissed the self-defence claim, saying it was the then 17-year-old Rittenhouse who "provoked" the events during a night of unrest in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse faced five charges, one count of intentional homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count of attempted intentional homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

The most serious charge—intentional homicide—carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison. 

The jury deliberated for four days before delivering a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.

The case drew national attention because it arose from the "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations that swept the country last year.

Civil unrest erupted in Kenosha, a city of 100,000 on the shores of Lake Michigan, in August 2020 after a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, several times during an arrest, leaving him paralysed.

In right-wing and pro-gun circles, Rittenhouse, who claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from arsonists and looters and act as a medic, was painted as a heroic figure.

'Disgusting'

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was among the first to react to the verdict, calling it "disgusting."

"It sends a horrible message to this country," De Blasio said in a tweet. "To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement."

Republican lawmakers welcomed the not guilty finding.

"Justice has been served," said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. "I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild."

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers put 500 members of the state National Guard on standby in the event of trouble following the verdict.

READ MORE: White supremacist and far-right groups have infiltrated US law enforcement

