October 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bank of England chief tells pension funds they have three days to rebalance
The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has given pension funds until Friday to rebalance their positions as the central bank prepares to end its emergency support programme for the country’s fragile bond market. Glenn Alexander Crowther from the Center for European Policy Analysis weighs in. #BankofEngland #pensionfunds #bonds
