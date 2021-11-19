WORLD
Pakistan drops chemical castration as penalty for repeat rape offenders
The decision to remove the clause from a new anti-rape law came after an evaluation by the Islamic Ideology Council.
The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan hurriedly passed nearly three dozen laws including the anti-rape criminal law. / AP
November 19, 2021

Pakistan has removed a clause from a new criminal law that had allowed chemical castration as a possible punishment for serial rapists.

"We have amended the criminal law, and decided that the chemical castration clause will be taken out," Maleeka Bukhari, parliamentary secretary on law, told a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

She said the decision was taken after the Islamic Ideology Council, a state-run body that interprets laws from an Islamic perspective, found chemical castration un-Islamic.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan hurriedly passed nearly three dozen laws in a joint session of the parliament on Wednesday, including the anti-rape criminal law.

READ MORE: Pakistan approves law allowing chemical castration of rapists

Outcry over rape

Khan said last year he wanted to introduce the penalty amid a national outcry over increasing offences and the specific case of a mother of two driving along a major highway who was dragged out of her car and raped by two men at gunpoint.

Fewer than 3 percent of rapists are convicted in courts in Pakistan, according to the non-profit organisation, War Against Rape.

Chemical castration, which is carried out by the use of drugs and is reversible, can be a punishment for some sex crimes in countries including Poland, South Korea, the Czech Republic and some US states.

SOURCE:Reuters
