October 12, 2022
WORLD
At least 100 dead in Venezuela after month's worth of rain fell in eight hours
In Venezuela, hopes are fading of finding any survivors among 56 people missing after a devastating landslide. Unusually heavy rains caused a major river to overflow on Saturday, in the town of Las Tejerias, 50 kilometers from the capital Caracas. At least 100 people have died. Claire Herriot has more. #venezuela #heavyrains #tejerias
