At least 100 dead in Venezuela after month's worth of rain fell in eight hours

In Venezuela, hopes are fading of finding any survivors among 56 people missing after a devastating landslide. Unusually heavy rains caused a major river to overflow on Saturday, in the town of Las Tejerias, 50 kilometers from the capital Caracas. At least 100 people have died. Claire Herriot has more. #venezuela #heavyrains #tejerias