West concerned about possible Russian nuclear weapon attacks

There are growing concerns in the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin could make good on his promise to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory. The fears are that he could use a small or tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. US president Joe Biden warned that it could lead to an 'Armageddon'. But what are Tactical nuclear weapons, and how many does Russia have? Our defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar has more. #nuclearweapons #putin #ukraine