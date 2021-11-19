TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Blast at apartment building in Ankara leaves multiple dead, wounded
Ankara's governor emphasised that the cause of the explosion will only be known after a thorough technical review.
Blast at apartment building in Ankara leaves multiple dead, wounded
Multiple wounded are being treated, including a woman and a 5-year old boy. / AA
November 19, 2021

An explosion early Friday in an apartment building in Turkey’s capital has left two dead and four wounded, an official reported.

Speaking to reporters at the site in Kecioren district, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said a child and her father were killed in the blast, which caused part of the building to collapse.

“Our hope is that no one is under the rubble, but investigations are continuing by evaluating all possibilities. Unfortunately, we received information that the father and young child of an Iraqi Turkmen family had died,” said Sahin.

Sahin said two Turkish citizens, an Iraqi Turkmen family and an Afghan family were living in the building and the Afghan family was not home when the blast occurred.

“There is both a natural gas system and LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] in the building. Which one is the cause of the explosion will only be determined after the technical review,” he added.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca provided details on the incident in a post on Twitter.

“In the explosion that took place in Kecioren, a 2-year-old girl and her 35-year-old father died. The 5-year-old boy is in serious condition. Treatment of the pregnant mother continues,” Koca said.

The police made a detailed examination at the scene and the rubble will be cleared later on Friday.

It was learned that Muhammed Kahtan, who lost his life, came to Turkey five years ago and worked as a car mechanic.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us