WORLD
3 MIN READ
At Pentagon, Ukraine's defense chief calls for world unity to deter Russia
The general's visit to the US coincides with massing Russian troops along Ukraine's eastern border, as the nation seeks to bolster its international support.
At Pentagon, Ukraine's defense chief calls for world unity to deter Russia
The meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov comes amid heightened tensions over a Russian build-up along the Ukrainian border. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
November 19, 2021

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called for global unity to prevent a new Russian "escalation" against Ukraine during a visit to the Pentagon where he met with his  American counterpart to discuss Russia.

The Thursday visit came as both Kiev and Washington warned what they described as unusual Russian military activity.

The US military has thus far stopped short of describing Russia's build-up as a preparation for attack. 

READ MORE: Ukraine to deploy thousands of guards for drills at border with Belarus

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conceded that "we're not sure exactly what Mr. Putin is up to." Reznikov met Austin at the Pentagon and cautioned about the consequences of any Russian military moves.

"This possible escalation will certainly have catastrophic consequences for the whole of Europe," Reznikov said, according to a Pentagon transcript of a portion of his remarks.

"Whether it will take place depends to a large extent on the unity and determination of the civilised world to stop the aggression."

Border build-up

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused NATO and Western countries of escalating the situation in the Black Sea.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the Foreign Ministry Board in Moscow, Putin said NATO and the West go "beyond limits" conducting "provocative military exercises," and sending strategic bombers with "very serious weapons" to fly at a distance of only 20 kilometers from the Russian border.

There have been several waves of NATO eastward expansion, anti-missile defense systems have been deployed right next to Russian borders with Romania and Poland, the president added.

"These (anti-missile systems) can easily be put to offensive use with the Mk-41 launchers there; replacing the software takes only minutes," he noted.

READ MORE: The EU’s Poland-Belarus blame game can’t cover up a failed asylum policy

Russia repeatedly voiced its concerns but until recently the West has had a "superficial approach" to such warnings about red lines, he said.

"However, our recent warnings are flaring up and produce a certain effect. A known tension has arisen there after all," he said. It is imperative to push for serious long-term guarantees that ensure Russia's security along its western borders, Putin stressed.

"No matter how difficult it may be, we need to work on this, and I want you to keep that in mind," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us