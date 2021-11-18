WORLD
2 MIN READ
World Food Programme drivers released after weeklong detention in Ethiopia
The UN announced that all of 70 aid drivers detained in the capital of Afar province have been freed as five other staff employees and one dependent have remained in custody.
World Food Programme drivers released after weeklong detention in Ethiopia
The truck drivers were arrested in the capital of Afar province on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray.
November 18, 2021

All of the World Food Program drivers arrested last week in Ethiopia's conflict-torn north have been released.

The 70 drivers were arrested in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray.

The arrests happened after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency in early November, when rebel fighters threatened to march on the national capital Addis Ababa.

Thirty-four drivers were released earlier this week, and UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed that the remaining drivers were set free on Thursday.

"All of the 70 were released," he told reporters in New York.

Dujarric also announced that six UN staff members detained in a separate round-up were released on Thursday. Five other staff employees and one dependent remain in custody, he added.

READ MORE:Hundreds of aid trucks 'vanish' in Ethiopia's Tigray as US sanctions loom

Famine fears

Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to topple the TPLF, a move he claims was in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

Though the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate vowed a swift victory, by late June the TPLF had retaken most of the region including its capital Mekele.

Since then Tigray has been under what the UN describes as a de-facto humanitarian blockade.

Only 15 percent of necessary aid has been able to cross from Semera into Tigray since mid-July, with hundreds of thousands of people living in famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates.

READ MORE:More aid trucks arrive in Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us