Oil heads for longest losing run since 2021 on slowdown fears

Oil prices have fallen for a fourth day, and they are now set for the longest losing run in more than a year. And a weaker global demand outlook has depressed the market. Both OPEC and the US Energy Department have cut their demand outlooks. The energy market is under pressure as well from the dollar, which has rallied broadly, including against low-yielding currencies like the yen. For the details, we spoke to Craig Erlam, OANDA senior market analyst. #OilPrices #OilDemand #Dollar