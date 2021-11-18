WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan approves law allowing chemical castration of rapists
Chemical castration is a process in which drugs are administered over a long period to reduce a person’s libido or sexual activity by lowering testosterone.
Pakistan approves law allowing chemical castration of rapists
Some federal ministers recommended public hanging for the rape convicts instead of castration, local media sources said. / Reuters
November 18, 2021

Pakistan has passed a new anti-rape law on the premise that it will ensure speedy trials and allow for the chemical castration of convicted sex offenders and rapists.

In a bid to curb rising cases of sexual violence across the country, the Parliament on Wednesday approved The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. 

As per the bill, “chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules framed by the prime minister, whereby a person is rendered incapable of performing sexual intercourse for any period of his life, as may be determined by the court through administration of drugs which shall be conducted through a notified medical board”.

The bill provides for the establishment of special courts and use of modern devices during the investigation in addition to the trial of rape cases.

Local media sources said some federal ministers recommended public hanging for the rape convicts instead of castration. 

READ MORE: Pakistan court sentences two men to death in highway gang rape case

Clear and transparent

Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the law in principle in 2020.

Khan had said the legislation would be clear and transparent and it will pave the way for strict enforcement. 

The rape survivors will be able to lodge complaints without fear, Khan had said, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources had said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier had said castration will be a start.

READ MORE: Pakistan PM Khan to call for chemical castration for arrested rapist

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us