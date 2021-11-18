WORLD
Pakistan passes bill to allow electronic voting 'to ensure fair polls'
The opposition rejected the move, saying the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.
The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting. / Reuters
November 18, 2021

Pakistan’s parliament has passed a bill allowing the use of electronic machines for voting. 

Lawmakers also passed a bill to grant the right to vote for expats on Wednesday. 

The bills still must be signed into law by President Arif Alvi, a formality.

The opposition said the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.

The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting.

In his speech before the bills were passed, the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to manipulate results of the next parliamentary elections, in 2023. 

Warning of election boycott

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who leads the opposition Pakistan People's Party, warned of a boycott of the next elections if electronic counting machines were used.

Khan, who was present in the parliament, has defended the legislation, saying he wanted to ensure free and fair elections. 

Khan says millions of Pakistanis overseas should be given the right to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Khan came to power in 2018 parliamentary elections.

The latest legislation comes amid Khan's increasing unpopularity amid a sudden hike in food prices. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
